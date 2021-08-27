MIAMI (WSVN) - Some of South Florida’s finest are gearing up to help the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida inches closer to the region.

About 80 members of Florida Task Force 2 will be deployed Friday night. They are expected to leave from Miami just before 8 p.m.

7News cameras captured several of the first responders as they were underwent a medical check-up, Friday evening. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all members of the task force must test negative for COVID-19 before they are deployed.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Campt. Ignatius Carroll will be among the first responders to head up to the Gulf Coast area. He listed some of the equipment they will bring along.

“You bring in equipment that’s going to allow us to be effective in our job, and that’s rescue operations as quick as possible,” he said, “so you have high water vehicles that will allow us to traverse through any kind of flooded areas, any kind of terrain that otherwise could not be accessible. That’s why we need vehicles; we have boats. We have our K-9 that are going with us, search-and-rescue specialists, hazardous materials personnel.”

The task force will be stationed on the outskirts of the areas where the storm is expected to hit.

“Our goal is to lessen our response time, so if we get out to the Alabama area, and then we stage a safe distance, away, once the storm passes, our goal is to kind of come up from behind it, wherever they assign us to go, and then we’re able to get boots on the grounds a quickly as possible and reach as many people as possible,” said Carroll.

Among the South Florida first responders heading north are several who assisted in search-and-rescue efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. Earlier this summer, several took part in recovery efforts at the site of the partial collpase of Champlain Towers’ South building in Surfside.

When asked whether the first responders who searched for survivors for 29 days in Surfside are prepared to deal with the upcoming mission, Carroll replied, “When you take a position that is search-and-rescue, you have a skill set that is above your normal response from public safety, and these men and women have been through these situations before.”

When asked about the crew members who were part of the task force after Katrina, Carroll said, “It is emotional. Some of them are going back to that area. Me being a native of New Orleans, it’s like, ‘Wow, we’re going back?’ but we’re hoping that this hurricane does not cause the type of damage that we have seen in the past, because we know Louisiana has been hit by several hurricanes over the past couple of years.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.