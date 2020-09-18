South Florida synagogues asking parishioners to stay home for Rosh Hashanah

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - While the coronavirus pandemic has paused face-to-face gatherings, members of South Florida’s Jewish community are still ringing in the new year.

But in order to celebrate safely, local temples like Beth Torah in Northeast Miami-Dade are asking congregants to stay home while wishing each other Shana Tova.

“If you want to be part of the solution, we don’t need people together breathing on each other, but we want people sending the message that your life matters,” said Rabbi Mario Rojzman of Temple Beth Torah.

Services will be streamed online as thousands will celebrate the High Holiday at home.

Rosh Hashanah starts Friday at sunset.

