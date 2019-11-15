South Florida surveyor robbed on the job; suspect at large

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida surveyor was robbed while on the job.

Miami Police are combing for clues near Northwest 15th Avenue and 62nd Street after one man was held at gunpoint while he was working in Miami, Friday morning.

The robber snatched the surveyor’s work equipment before taking off on foot.

Fortunately, the victim was not hurt.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information on this robbery, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

