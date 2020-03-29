South Florida students to resume online classes after spring break

MIAMI (WSVN) - Now that spring break is officially over in South Florida, students will not be headed back to their classroom but to their computers at home, as they adjust to learning by laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

In Broward County, about 80,000 laptops were handed out over the past week as classes are set to resume virtually on Monday.

“This helps us to complete our goal to ensure that learning never stops in Broward County,” said Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Miami-Dade County students, meanwhile, will start their second week of remote classes.

“We’ll be rolling out 2.0 version of our distance learning approach,” said Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. “Much stronger ‘see you, see me’ interaction between students and teachers, with actual attendance being taken and some degree of accountability.”

The district has already handed out thousands of devices to students over the past few weeks, with more tools now becoming available.

“Things that he can’t learn in school he can learn at home,” said parent Rashad Miner. “Now is the time to spend with your kids and have them focus.”

Experts agree that it’s important for parents to be organized and have a plan when it comes to homeschooling their children.

“The important thing is for them to have a routine,” said one teacher.

“If they work better 8 to 11 or 12 to 3 or 7 to 10, that’s between you and your family,” said Sandra Gallardo-López, who teaches at Pioneer Middle School in Cooper City.

While teachers, parents and students adjust to the new norm, on Sunday, Carvalho and others handed out hot meals in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“No child shall go hungry on our watch,” said Carvalho.

Both Broward and Miami-Dade districts will resume distributing free “grab and go” meals at school sites across the counties.

