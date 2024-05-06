MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of students are coming together to help those in need get shoes.

Classmates from Miami-Dade and Broward are on a mission to collect shoes.

The students joined the non-profit organization Loving Soles, which was started by two sisters who were inspired by a trip to Camillus House.

The shoes collected during the shoe drive will go to Camillus House.

“When we visited, we saw that they would get, they got many pairs of clothes, many toiletries, but one thing that they were in need of was shoes, so we decided to start a shoe drive, so that they can get what they’re in need of,” said Susanna Inguanzo.

This year’s shoe drive has resulted in more than 15,000 pairs of shoes so far.

