MIAMI (WSVN) - Some South Florida students were honored after speaking up for school safety.

Miami Police recognized several children as part of the Do the Right Thing program.

Ten kids received awards, which included two boys who immediately reported a classmate who brought a loaded gun to campus.

“If anything happens, always tell a teacher or your parents or a trusted adult,” said Anthony Gonzalez, who was honored at the ceremony.

“That way no one can be hurt or worse,” added Freddy Salzar, who was also honored.

More than 900 kids were nominated for doing the right thing.

Winners received fun rewards like mini tablets and a trip to Rapids Water Park.

