South Florida springs forward, updates smoke alarms during Daylight Savings Time

MIAMI (WSVN) - As we spring forward this weekend, many of us will be adjusting our internal clocks and losing an hour of sleep.

It’s that time of year again, as clocks across the country will instantly jump ahead by an hour early Sunday morning.

This biannual change comes with an important reminder from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials are reminding South Floridians to change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors.

“Be sure to replace any smoke alarms that are older than 10 years and any carbon monoxide detectors that are older than five years,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erica Benitez said. “Also, please change all the batteries in all the electronics around the home, such as clocks, thermostats and flashlights.”

Officials are also telling South Florida families to practice and go over a fire escape plan.

They say it’s vital to have at least two ways out of every room, as well as doors and windows that can open easily.

