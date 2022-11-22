MIAMI (WSVN) - There have been several Thanksgiving events Tuesday all over South Florida, including one outside Hard Rock Stadium where the Dolphins gave away 500 meal boxes.

South Florida sports teams stepped-up in a big way, passing out more than a thousand meals to families this Thanksgiving.

Alonzo Mourning, and the RJKB Family foundation held it’s 23rd annual “33 Thanksgiving Giveaway,” Tuesday morning.

Volunteers loaded up trucks at a Miami Publix to deliver meals to families this holiday season.

“There are a whole lot of families who are desperately in need, Mourning said. “It’s these opportunities where our organization is able to step in and provide some relief.”

Over at Gibson Park, Miami Dolphins linebacker Jaelan Phillips, in collaboration with Dolphins Challenge Cancer, hosted a distribution for 50 families at the site.

Each family got a meal kit with turkey and sides that can feed a household of six to eight.

“Thanksgiving is an incredible time of the year to be able to hang out with family and share fellowship,” Phillips said. “This event is amazing.”

In Miami Gardens, Dolphins defensive end Christian Wilkins also answered the call to help by passing out hundreds of turkeys at the Dade County Federal Credit Union on Northwest Second Avenue.

“Love being here today, love giving back to the community. I know it’s always a tough time during the holidays,” Wilkins said. “I’m just here to help them out, give back today.”

Down in Wynwood, people from all over came out for the Miami Heat’s 31st Annual Thanksgiving Celebration where more than 600 Thanksgiving baskets were given out.

“I’m thankful they put this event together for us now for the community, and I’m appreciative and grateful,” said Alvin Richardson.

And Heat player Tyler Herro partnered with Feeding South Florida to give out 400 meals with turkey and fixings.

“It means a lot, you know, just to get inside the community,” Herro said.

So many said they feel so thankful for the help this Thanksgiving.

“They’re just thankful that they’re able to come out and get something for Thanksgiving,” Richardson said.

This event wrapped up at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.