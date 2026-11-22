WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - 130 high school students traded their pencils for power tools and competed in the South Florida Skills Challenge to show their trade skills.

The event took place at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center on Friday.

Organizers said that getting young people interested in trade programs is more important than ever.

“To be able to grow in a position where you can work with your hands, build something and then for the rest of your life, be able to point to it and say ‘I built that.’ It is absolutely amazing,” said Tom C. Murphy, co-CEO of Coastal Construction.

Industry judges closely watched and scored every cut and connection made in the contest, and winners received new power tools, with some receiving on the spot job offers.

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