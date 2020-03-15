South Florida shoppers stock up on supplies amid coronavirus preparations

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - As the weekend draws to a close, shoppers across South Florida who went to supermarkets and other large retailers encountered some empty shelves, long lines and earlier closing times, as the country continued to prepare for the coronavirus outbreak.

Cellphone video captured nearly empty shelves along an entire aisle at the Publix in Miami Shores, Sunday.

It was a similar situation at the Publix in Aventura.

“It’s packed. Everybody is, like, out for themselves,” said a shopper who identified herself as Lauren. “People need to slow down for a little bit. Be kind.”

Even though some shelves were empty, staff at these stores are working to restock items as quickly as possible.

In a video message posted online on Sunday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez addressed the public demand for certain items currently in high demand.

“There’s no need to panic. There’s no need to rush. This is not like a hurricane where the supply chain may be disrupted,” he said. “We have plenty of gasoline, we have electricity. When you need to go to the store, go to the store and buy what you need.”

Publix shopper Aurel Nistor said he is not panicking.

“I don’t think it is necessary to do that, because probably the supply is there, so I don’t see any reason to go in and buy stuff unnecessarily,” he said. “For example, like, toilet paper and all the other stuff.”

“I’m not that hesitant. As long as I stay reasonably away and don’t go out all the time,” said Publix shopper Hershall Pollack. “I think, if you stay away from hundreds of people, you’re probably OK. I can’t stay home all the time, and I do need to go shopping sometimes, so no, I’m not that hesitant.”

Shopper Orit Mizrachi was seen wearing what appeared to be blue latex gloves as she brought her cart out of the store.

“I did already the shopping. I just protect myself so I put the gloves on,” she said, “just not to get sick or bacterial or whatever.”

Close to its 8 p.m. closing time, the Publix in Aventura was out of pasta but still had other non-perishables in stock. Publix stores will reopen Monday at 7 a.m.

