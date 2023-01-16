NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A community in Northwest Miami-Dade is gathering to celebrate Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day honoring a civil rights icon and an American hero.

On the day the reverend would have turned 94, the 46th annual celebration of the iconic leader will take place at 7:30 a.m. on Northwest 54th Street in Liberty City.

The street is expected to be closed off for an 8-mile parade and will include floats, police and military units, historical pioneers, high school marching bands, dance groups, drill teams and so much more.

At 9:30 a.m., Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, is expected to speak at the 5,000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation’s 30th annual MLK breakfast which is scheduled to take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Emhoff will also partake in a service project with Rep. Frederica Wilson at 11:45 a.m., Monday.

On a national scale, President Joe Biden will join Reverend Al Sharpton at the National Action Network at 9:30 to attend a breakfast event in honor of King where they will deliver a keynote address.

To find out more about the festivities in Liberty City, click here.

