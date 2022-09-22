(WSVN) - South Florida continues to support Puerto Rico following Hurricane Fiona.

Miami-Dade County partnering with Global Empowerment Mission to accept donations for relief efforts.

Supplies and monetary donations will be accepted to benefit those affected by the storm.

Three drop-off locations are set up in the county to receive these donations.

Miami-Dade’s Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is urging the community to come together in support of Puerto Rico.

“We know that the difficulty and suffering in these hurricanes can unleash devastation, and I know that we will come together to support all of those who are most in need, so I ask and encourage all of our residents to please give what you can,” she said.

Donations can be dropped off starting Friday and through Oct. 3.

If you would like to donate, click here.

