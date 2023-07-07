MIAMI (WSVN) - Another day has brought another heat advisory in South Florida, prompting local first responders to issue words of warning.

Friday’s heat advisory remains in place in Miami-Dade and Broward counties until 7 p.m. and in Monroe County until 6 p.m.

The National Weather Service still has not confirmed whether or not Miami reached 97 degrees on Friday. It would be a new record.

The relentless heat was felt across South Florida, with the heat index, or “feels like” temperatures, reaching 110 degrees Fahrenheit along the east coast.

Fire rescue units are standing by ready to help.

Earlier in the day, City of Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Damian Beitra met with the crew at Fire Station No. 7, as they prepared for another hot day on the job that could include heat related calls.

Beitra said it’s important to watch for signs of heat illness.

“The first early warning signs that are going to be thirst — you’re going to feel hot, you’re going to feel thirsty. Later signs are going to be cramping,” he said.

Officials said that means it’s time to move to a cooler spot as soon as possible and drink some water.

If your body stops sweating, or you feel dizzy or confused, officials said, it’s time to call 911.

“Our first plan of attack is to remove some of the clothing that they may have and start getting them into a cool environment, so we put them into the back of our rescue truck,” said Beitra.

If needed, a heat related call may end up with a trip to the emergency room.

Beitra listed some steps to avoid a hospital visit.

“Stay hydrated, loose-fitting clothing, [go] indoors and crank the [air conditioner] up,” he said. “For those that have to be outdoors — we have our construction workers, we have a lot of people who work outdoors, athletes — you’ve got to stay hydrated, keep hydration with you and get ahead of it.”

One of the most serious signs of heatstroke is confusion, so officials urge anyone who feels disoriented while out in the heat to seek help.

