(WSVN) - South Florida school districts have announced they will resume school operations on Friday after some districts closed on Thursday due to Hurricane Helene.

Broward Schools announced on Thursday afternoon that their schools and district offices will resume on Friday, including after-school activities and evening events and classes.

Palm Beach County School District said they will resume normal operations on Friday.

Miami-Dade, which remained open on Thursday, said it will continue normal operations on Friday.

Monroe County, which closed on Thursday, has not made an announcement on their Friday classes.

