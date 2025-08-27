MIAMI (WSVN) - With thousands fewer students enrolled in South Florida schools, public schools are grappling with the shrinking budgets—threatening teacher pay, advanced programs, and student services—as the Miami Dade School Boards is set to discuss the district’s troubling decline in enrollment at a meeting on Wednesday.

The dramatic drop is sparking concerns for school boards in Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools are reporting nearly 12,000 fewer students, this year compared to last.

This year’s numbers reflect a staggering 236,519 in student enrollment while the previous record was 248,949 students.

A decline in enrollment threatens the future of our schools and students’ next phases of life as Advanced Placement (AP) classes and study abroad programs will likely diminish.

Additionally, teacher’s jobs are put a risk due funding cuts.

Broward County also seeing a sharp decline in enrollment.

Last year there were 200,240 students enrolled while only 191,507 enrolled this year. The district is down 3.8% in student enrollment.

A school board meeting was held on Tuesday to address the district’s’ troubling numbers and the future of 34 schools that could potentially be consolidate or closed.

“Upon looking at the numbers for the middle school and the elementary school, it became apparent to me that we could probably house all of the elementary kids, that are currently in Dania Elementary, within Olsen Middle school,” said Board Member, Adam Cervera.

However, nothing was finalized regarding the future of those 34 schools and more discussions are expected in the future.

As for Miami-Dade, the board is set to discuss the issue further Wednesday morning.

