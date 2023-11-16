SOUTH FLORIDA — Wednesday’s severe weather wreaked havoc on roads and properties across South Florida, impacting schools with flooding and power outages.

A video captured the challenging commute to American Senior High School in Hialeah, where flooding and power loss were reported.

In Broward County, Nova Southeastern University faced significant flooding, leaving athletic fields submerged after relentless rain.

Broward County Public Schools canceled classes on Thursday due to weather conditions and flooding concerns.

American Senior High School remained without power as of 10 a.m., prompting many students to return home.

Officials assure that students missing Thursday’s classes won’t be marked absent, and those remaining on campus are inside due to ongoing challenges.

