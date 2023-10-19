SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school employee is accused of crossing the line with a student.

Detectives arrested 35-year-old Vanessa Vigil, a secretary at Miami Killian High School, Wednesday.

Vigil is accused of making several sexual and romantic advances toward a 16-year-old student.

Police said she also inappropriately touched the victim on several occasions.

Vigil denied the allegations.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.