HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida school underwent a major makeover.

Coconut Palm K-8 Academy cut the ribbon on their brand new science, technology, engineering and math classroom.

The school won $50,000 from the Florida Power & Light STEM Classroom Makeover Grant for the 2023-2024 school year.

After a year of renovations, the classroom now features updated technology, including a state-of-the-art hydroponics lab.

After the ribbon-cutting, engineers had students take part in a generator build competition to teach them the important of energy and teamwork.

