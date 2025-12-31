MIAMI (WSVN) - The final hours of 2025 are ticking away in the Sunshine State, and many people are getting ready to celebrate in some kind of vibrant and iconic South Florida style — from the Big Orange to a 900-pound anchor, and professional or at-home fireworks.

All across the region, celebrations are planned Wednesday, from Fort Lauderdale to Miami and even all the way down to the Florida Keys.

The Big Orange will rise in downtown Miami, it will be anchors away in Fort Lauderdale, and the shoe will drop in the Keys, as tens of thousands of revelers ring in 2026.

At Bayfront Park, the Big Orange — a 35-foot, 2,000-pound LED sculpture — will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a 400-foot rise to the top of the InterContinental Miami at midnight. The iconic “Mr. Neon” will begin its ascent at 6 p.m.

An estimated 100,000 people attended last year’s event at Bayfront Park in what organizers called the “biggest Hispanic New Year’s Eve gathering in the country.”

In true Miami fashion, South Florida didn’t wait for midnight to start the party.

There’s no better place than Miami to celebrate New Year’s, no better place. We had to be here,” said a woman.

Some came from across the world to celebrate in the 305.

“I’m from Zimbabwe. 20 hours in the plane,” said one woman.

The Miami skyline will be lit up by thousands of fireworks synchronized with music the second midnight strikes.

Great views aren’t the only thing partygoers will get to see at night.

Willy Chirino, Flo Rida, and Marshmello are all scheduled to perform Wednesday night.

“We’ve got a fusion of Latin hip hop, all the talent of South Florida is gonna be out here tonight,” said a man.

“I’m very excited to see Marshmello,” said a woman.

The crowds will have several bites available to eat as they enjoy the beats throughout the night.

All of the excitement will lead up to the moment everyone is waiting for.

“Two minutes ’til, we’ll raise it to the top,” said Steve Carpenter, the designer of the Big Orange.

The iconic orange will make its climb up the side of the InterContinental at 11:58 p.m. for everyone to begin counting down.

“It’s free to the public, so anybody and everybody can come down and see it and they have food trucks and they have bands, it’s amazing,” said Carpenter.

The party in downtown Miami is expected to carry on past midnight.

In downtown Fort Lauderdale, a 900-pound anchor made of steel and covered in 5,000 LED lights will slowly drop as the clock strikes midnight. The anchor was chosen to reflect the city as the marine capital of the world.

“We’re here to celebrate the New Year and say goodbye to the old year,” said Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis.

As with years past, kids got to start ringing in the New Year early in the afternoon.

“There’ll be activities for kids, there’ll be kiosks for food, it’s gonna be a great festival for everyone to enjoy,” said Trantalis.

“We’re gonna have a DJ on stage, we’ll have a bunch of inflatables over here in the park. We’re gonna have pony rides, petting zoos, face painting, arts and crafts,” said Todd Stilphen, the Fort Lauderdale community program manager.

The anchor lit up at 7 p.m. for those that need to be in bed before midnight.

As the night rolled in, the crowds grew and the excitement escalated.

For many visiting from out of state, the mild temperatures made for the perfect time to be outdoors for the countdown.

“This is the best place on earth, I guess, I don’t know,” said a tourist.

As for some of the youngest partygoers, they shared their New Year’s resolutions with 7News as they wait for the anchor to drop.

“I wanna learn to do times,” said one girl.

“Play outside more,” said another girl.

“Eat more veggies,” said a boy.

“I’m gonna practice skateboarding more often,” said another boy.

For anyone looking to head to downtown Fort Lauderdale, officials have Southwest Second Street closed between Southwest Fifth Avenue and Southwest First Avenue, with the surrounding streets restricted to local traffic.

“We’re gonna ring in the New Year, we’ll be safe, we’ll be happy and I hope we’ll be successful for everyone,” said Trantalis.

Officials also said there will be an enhanced police presence during the festivities to ensure everyone’s safety.

In the Keys, a giant red shoe will drop outside the Bourbon Street Pub on Duval Street. Year after year, a drag queen sits inside the supersized heel as a rowdy crowd of revelers gather on the street below.

No matter where you eventually decide to celebrate, officials say they just want you to do it safely.

“The best way to stay safe while celebrating New Year’s is by leaving the fireworks to the experts,” Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez said. “If you decide to celebrate at home, only buy fireworks from approved vendors and always follow the manufacturer’s instructions.”

First responders work to prevent many of the thousands of fireworks-related injuries and fires reported nationwide every year. One way they do this is by reminding revelers to wear protective eyewear, light fireworks on pavement, and keep water or a fire extinguisher nearby.

Better yet, they say, sit back and leave it to the professionals.

“Make sure that you have a sober adult, a sober, responsible adult who is in charge of discharging the fireworks. Make sure you’re shooting the fireworks off of a hard flat surface,” Dan Peart, the Director of Government Affairs for Phantom Fireworks, said. “I know a lot of people are shooting fireworks from their lawn. If it’s possible, you can lay down a piece of plywood to give yourself a hard flat surface, and again, you can brace the items in there if you’re shooting aerial fireworks.”

So, no matter how you decide to celebrate the New Year this year, be sure to do it safely and responsibly.

If you’re going to be outdoors, remember to bring a jacket as temperatures are forecasted to be in the 40s by the time the clock strikes midnight in some parts of South Florida.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.