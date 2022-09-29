MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is stepping up and helping our neighbors to the west.

The Global Empowerment Mission is quick to respond, working around the clock, even before Ian made landfall, Wednesday afternoon.

Pallets of supplies were loaded into big rigs in what will be a massive effort in the days and weeks to come.

“The immediate is basic family necessities, right?” said Michael Capponi, GEM’s president. “So you have food, hygiene, things like that that they may not have at this point, and then you immediately have to go into a phase of large amounts of tarps, unfortunately. We have 10,000 tarps coming in from Amazon.”

Donations coming in are big and small.

Some of the larger donations come in from big corporations like Amazon, on down to residents who are looking for ways to help those in need.

“Every day there will be two or three trucks like this that will be shuttling back and forth to the region, and the region will have a hub, basically by Naples, and we’ll have a hub in Fort Myers. We’ll have a hub in Tampa,” said Capponi.

On the search and rescue and recovery side of this massive operation about to unfold, Florida Task Force One is getting ready to go.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava addressed members of the team, “It’s your courage, it’s your skill, it’s your determination, it’s your love. It’s your love for people and community.”

Ninety-six members on Task Force One from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s urban search and rescue team will penetrate the hardest hit areas on the west coast.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Fire Chief Ray Jadallah said, “This is going to include water rescue, search and rescue, air deployments as such, and also render public service, if necessary.”

All these groups are working together to help those impacted by this catastrophe.

“We know that we are ready to help out in any way that we can,” said Eduardo Alarcon, a member of Florida Task Force One.

To donate to GEM, click here.

