South Florida residents, visitors dine out, enjoy cooler weather on Christmas Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - From socially distant beach outings to strolling down popular hot spots, South Florida residents and visitors alike took advantage of clear skies and cool temperatures to enjoy their Christmas Day.

Restaurant diners on Fort Lauderdale Beach waved to 7News cameras on a sunny but cool Friday afternoon.

“Merry Christmas!” they yelled in unison.

After opening their gifts, local families made sure to spend some quality time together throughout the day.

“Just hanging at home, walking the dog and then Christmas lunch,” said Emma Gidlow as she held her pet pug.

The consensus among those who spoke with 7News was clear: 2020 was rough.

For some, this Christmas was not a joyous one, but they remain hopeful for what the future will bring.

“Stay optimistic, and hopefully, things will get better very soon,” said Helen Opris.

For others, like Susan and Charles Urso, this Christmas gave them the first opportunity since early spring to relax and try to forget, if just for a moment, the troubles around them.

“You know, a lot of bad things have happened this year, so I’m glad to have it over,” said Susan.

The cooler weather put people in the holiday spirit.

“It just makes it that much more festive, and everyone is just hoping for this year to be over,” said Charles.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, celebrated Dec. 25 by taking to the court.

Along Ocean Drive, families seen bundled up went out for a walk in the sun.

In downtown Miami, Bayfront Park was parked with guests.

Children were spotted trying out their new holiday wheels.

In Fort Lauderdale, the cold kept many families off the sand, but plenty were out and about enjoying the day.

“The blue sky, fresh air,” said a man.

They made their best effort to cap off a tumultuous year.

One couple looked to the future after a Christmas Day proposal.

“I was very shocked, so it’s very special,” said the newly engaged woman.

With Christmas falling on a Friday, many families said they plan to spend the entire weekend together.

