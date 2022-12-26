MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Frigid temperatures across South Florida did not prevent residents and visitors to go out to enjoy a brisk Christmas Day.

The holiday spirit was in full effect along Ocean Drive on South Beach, Sunday afternoon.

“Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad,” said Denise, who was dressed in elf attire. “Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah.”

After all, ’tis the season for all things merry and bright, despite temperatures that started out in the 40s during the overnight hours.

Some who spoke with 7News said they welcome the change in weather.

“It’s good, It’s beautiful. It’s cold, though, cold tonight, yeah, but it’s good,” said Tom.

“The cold, it’s nice, it’s refreshing,” said Denise. “It’s not what everybody wants for being in Miami, but everybody else is much colder than Miami, but it’s still Christmas.”

South Florida is a renowned tourist destination, and many who are spending Christmas weekend in the region are visiting from states that have been hit by a deadly snowstorm.

Some visitors said, like Michigan resident Joanna, said they’ll take these temperatures.

“I’m used to the cold, because we come from Michigan, so, yeah,” said Joanna.

Even those from across the pond are fine with the South Florida cooldown.

“I’m from the U.K., so we’re used to this cold. It’s like this all the time,” said a tourist.

Nevertheless, the tourist did not appreciate the drop in degrees.

“Not expected at all. I came for the sunshine,” he said.

Meteorologists have forecast temperatures to remain in the 40s on Sunday night. However, temps are expected to tick up into the 50s on Monday and Tuesday nights.

Some may have noticed fewer iguanas out and about. That’s because the scaly critters are likely frozen.

Iguanas don’t self-regulate their body temperature, and several days of cold weather can kill them, so for now, they’ve slowed down their breathing, making them immobile.

As the reptiles hit pause, it gives humans time to take a moment to enjoy the sites and sounds of the holiday in the company of one another…

“I brought my dog and my wife with me,” said Tom.

And for those taken by surprise, the warm temps will return soon, and so will those iguanas.

Experts warn people to stay away from the iguanas because once they thaw out, they can become aggressive.

Those who want to do something good for iguanas can make donations to organizations like the International Iguana Foundation.

The cold snap is expected to end on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.