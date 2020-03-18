South Florida residents speak out on work shortages amid coronavirus pandemic

MIAMI (WSVN) - The coronavirus pandemic has forced many people out of work across the country, and in South Florida, thousands saw their job vanish in what seemed like a blink of an eye.

Among those who saw their livelihood disappear this week is Scott Georgeson, who said he moved to South Florida to chase the American dream.

When asked whether he could survive two to three months without a paycheck, he replied, “No, definitely no.”

Georgeson started Soccer Five, a company that would usually be holding soccer clinics in Miami-Dade County.

“As of Monday, it ground to a halt. We were told to cease operations,” he said.

With possibly no paycheck now for the next few months and a 2-year-old to feed, the immediate future looks rough for Georgeson.

“I’m calling the bank. I’m calling the car leasing company like millions of others are,” he said. “I’m waiting on hold.”

Also taking a financial hit is Heidy Hernandez, who designs decorations for parties and celebrations.

“My life has completely changed. I’m now having conversations I have never had to face before,” she said.

As long as the COVID-19 virus is around, her skill of creating special event settings is not in demand.

“Almost all of our income is completely frozen for six months, basically,” she said.

Dylan Ace is a magician who made a considerable sum of cash with consistent bookings from corporate events.

When asked whether he expects to see any revenue in the coming weeks, he said, “No.”

Ace said all but one booking through May has vanished.

“At first I was positive. I was like, ‘OK, it could be like a month or two.’ Now I’m starting to see it won’t be a month or two. It looks like it’s going to be longer,” he said.

Morgan Guigon works for a company contracted by the city of Hollywood to run a shuttle service up and down the beach, but with the service suspended this week, he said, his pay was cut by 25% and has been warned next week no paycheck may come at all.

“During these unforseseen circumstances, you can’t really go out and get another job right now,” he said.

All four people who spoke to 7News about their loss of revenue said they would like to receive federal government assistance.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he will push Congress to approve a $1 trillion stimulus fund to get money in the hands of people like Georgeson, Hernandez, Ace and Guigon.

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat said they will be offering assistance to all their part-time employees.

