FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - With hurricane season in full swing and a weather system expected to bring heavy rain to South Florida this weekend, local officials are taking proactive measures to ensure residents are prepared.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) may give Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings for portions of Florida starting Friday. The system, expected to develop in the Straits of Florida or the Gulf of Mexico, is projected to be a significant rainmaker, potentially causing flooding in various areas.

In preparation for the impending weather, several cities have organized sandbag distribution events to help residents protect their properties from flooding.

Broward County:

Fort Lauderdale — From 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, self-service sand will be available at Mills Pond Park, located at 2201 NW 9th Ave., for residents who bring their own sandbags and shovels. Additionally, the park will be distributing sandbags through the weekend. The city will also distribute sandbags to residents at Floyd Hull Stadium, located at 2800 SW 8th Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Miami-Dade County:

Miami Lakes — The town is offering free, pre-filled sandbags to residents from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday at Royal Oaks Park, located at 16500 NW 87th Ave. Residents can collect up to 10 sandbags per vehicle. The distribution will continue while supplies last.

Miami Beach — The city will host sandbag distribution events on Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can collect up to four sandbags per household at two locations: 2100 Collins Ave. (east of Collins Park) and 225 79th St.

In addition to sandbag distributions, Miami Beach Public Works crews will be working to clear storm drains in anticipation of heavy rainfall. The team will be active on 44th Street from Royal Palm Avenue to Chase Avenue near Muss Park.

In Miami, temporary pumps will be installed in key locations to mitigate potential flooding.

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of these sandbag distributions and other flood-preparation measures to protect their homes and properties from potential flood damage.

