NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians are overcoming their hesitancy and heading to vaccination sites, and they are rolling up their sleeves during the summer surge of COVID-19.

Over the weekend, there were almost 35,000 new cases of COVID-19, and 15,000 people are battling the virus in the hospital.

“Those who don’t have it, please go take it! We got too many people out here dying as it is,” a woman said.

It’s a plea from a South Florida mother tired of seeing her community ravaged by the summer surge of COVID-19.

“I did it. Many others need to get it to keep the kids safe,” she said.

“Stop thinking about excuses and just go ahead and get vaccinated,” said Monica Posada, whose niece got vaccinated. “Now that she’s going back to school, we want to make sure that she’s vaccinated.”

For the past several weeks, COVID testing in Miami-Dade and Broward counties has been in high demand as case counts break pandemic records.

Tuesday morning was no different as many lined up before sunrise to get tested. The lines for vaccines appear to be much shorter.

“Very quick, very fast, no problem at all,” said a vaccine recipient.

Some are rolling up their sleeves now as the return to the classroom approaches, and with that, the potential increase of exposure to the virus.

“I had to get [it], and I work with kids, around kids,” said Bebe, who got vaccinated. “School’s about to start back soon, so we have to make sure the kids are safe.”

When asked if she was a little hesitant about getting the COVID-19 vaccine before, Bebe replied, “Yes, I was hesitant. I’m still hesitant. I’ll be all right.”

All three vaccines are widely available in South Florida. No appointment is necessary at most locations.

