South Florida residents flock to food distributions amid pandemic

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida residents who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic said they’re grateful for the dedicated local organizations that have been hosting food distributions on a regular basis.

From Pompano Beach to Fort Lauderdale, and in Miami Beach, long lines formed at food giveaway sites across South Florida on Saturday.

“Things are upside down at this point,” said recipient Amiel Lynch.

“It’s really a blessing,” said recipient Jennifer Taylor.

The lines of vehicles have become a familiar sight throughout this pandemic. Many of the occupants in those vehicles are currently without a job and trying to figure out how to feed their families.

“Every little bit of assistance can help,” said Lynch.

“Whatever I can get, I’m more than happy to receive,” said Taylor.

Outside of Sanctuary Church in Fort Lauderdale, a line of cars stretched for more than a mile, as people waited hours for much needed food.

“People really need it. We all need it,” said Taylor.

It was a similar scene at the Islamic Center of South Florida in Pompano. Parishioners flocked to the house of worship, not to feed their souls but instead their stomachs.

Meanwhile, in Miami Beach, Feeding South Florida helped keep families fed while hosting another food giveaway off Collins Avenue. Car trunks that arrived empty left full of essentials.

“At a time like this, we have to lean on each other, be kind to each other, share love, give love,” said Taylor.

“There’s a lot of good people out there, a lot of good people out there,” said Lynch.

For an updated list of food distributions in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, click here.

