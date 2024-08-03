MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - South Floridians began feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Debby, but as the system swirled closer to the Sunshine State’s Gulf Coast, the windy conditions did not stop local residents and visitors from enjoying a beach day.

7News cameras captured cloudy weather and some waves on South Beach, Saturday afternoon.

Two friends out and about said they refused to let the overcast conditions dampen their spirits.

“I don’t care,” said one of the women.

“It’s perfect. It’s perfect right now,” said the other woman.

“The clouds, rain, I love the sand, and I love Miami,” said the first woman.

Earlier on Saturday, some areas in Miami-Dade County saw rounds of rain, while the Southernmost Point in Key West got soaked in a storm.

Miami Beach city leaders were prepared for major rainfall. Crews cleared out storm drains just in case.

A flood watch remains in effect for all of South Florida all weekend long, and a street flood advisory has been issued for parts of Miami-Dade and Broward until 9:15 p.m.

But so far, the weather has not been as severe as some feared.

The gloomy skies were still a bummer for beachgoer Juan Rodriguez.

“We were expecting a sunny day, because we didn’t know it was going to be like a hurricane or a storm, like we really didn’t know,” he said, “but it doesn’t matter, like, we’re here, and we want to enjoy the time here.”

Although visitors are not getting the typical Miami sun, they are largely staying dry.

“It’s gonna rain. I don’t know, it’s very windy, like there’s no sun,” said Rodriguez.

Miami Beach leaders said they will have equipment in place ready to go all weekend long.

