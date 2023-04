MIAMI (WSVN) - An organization is making sure that children in South Florida have a happy Easter.

Omega Power & Praise Ministries Inc held its annual community Easter basket giveaway in Miami, Friday.

Children were given those baskets, were able to enjoy some food and participated in several activities, which included rafles, face painting and egg coloring.

