MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida rapper has been arrested on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and child abuse.

The arrest comes after an incident that unfolded on August 20, involving 44-year-old Richard Morales, known by his rap name “Gunplay” and his wife, with whom he shares a six-month-old child, at their Miami residence.

According to the arrest report, the victim reported that she and Morales had returned home after dinner when a dispute arose. The victim claimed that Morales, who appeared to be highly intoxicated and engrossed in a video game on his Xbox, was making excessive noise. In an attempt to quiet him due to their sleeping baby, she asked him to lower the volume.

The situation escalated, with the victim alleging that Morales turned violent by throwing glass cups and liquor bottles at her. Concerned for their baby’s safety, the victim covered the child with a blanket to shield her from flying glass shards. Morales then allegedly picked up an AK-47 rifle from their residence and aimed it at his wife.

The victim claimed that Morales prevented her from leaving the apartment, even attempting to take the baby from her by grabbing the child’s neck and head. Fearing for her life, she screamed for help. Morales allegedly exited their residence and continued shouting for assistance in the hallway.

The victim managed to retrieve the rifle from the floor, placing it in her luggage to avoid any further use by Morales. She then fled the scene, contacting her parents, who contacted the police.

Law enforcement officers responded to the incident location, where they apprehended Morales. After reading him his rights, Morales opted to speak without legal representation, denying all allegations leveled against him. Despite his denial, the victim positively identified Morales as her husband.

The AK-47 rifle was recovered and turned in for evidence. Morales was taken into custody and charged in accordance with the allegations.

