SUNRISE & MIAMI, Fla. – Hundreds of South Floridians came together Saturday morning for the annual Channel 7 Foundation and the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk.

The event took place at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise and LoanDepot Park in Miami, celebrating hope and unity while raising funds for breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.

“We are focused on turning awareness into action,” organizers said. “It could be as simple as calling your sister or your mom and saying, ‘Get a mammogram.’”

7News’ Tavares Jones, Alex de Armas, and Vivian Gonzalez joined participants to show the station’s commitment to the cause and to serving the South Florida community.

