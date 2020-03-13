South Florida private school closed due to pandemic demonstrates remote learning

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida private school that has already closed because of the coronavirus pandemic demonstrated their remote learning tools that are available to their students.

Ransom Everglades in Miami has started teaching students online while the halls and classrooms at the school remain empty.

Dr. Matt Margini of the Ransom Everglades School said in a virtual class setting, “Any other comments? I guess the big thing is any concerns or issues?”

Inside their Coral Gables house, Santiago and his brother Diego are in class virtually.

Margini told his class, “We have almost got everybody.”

Because of coronavirus, Ransom Everglades is keeping all students home.

But they are connected to all of their teachers and peers through webcams.

Santiago Duckenfield-Lopez, a student at Ransom Everglades said, “It went a lot better than I expected.”

Diego Duckenfield-Lopez, Santiago’s brother, said, “You know, technically, I think everything is running smoothly. Teachers have been able to present. I have not had any problems with audio or video really. I have been able to hear and see what the teacher and other students have been able to say.”

While there are no cases of COVID-19 connected to Ransom Everglades, Head of School Penny Townsend made the decision to move all classes online for the next week before the school goes on spring break.

Townsend said, “I am really proud of where we are because we think that social distancing is the key to this, and we have to get a hold of this.”

Another student said through Skype, “It is one of those better be safe than sorry scenarios.”

A teacher replied, “I think that is totally right.”

English teacher Matt Margini taught three classes online Friday and was pleased with how well they went.

Margini said, “I thought it went really well. I was initially apprehensive about the process because, as a teacher, you kind of feed off the energy in the room and look for cues and try to respond to them where they are at, but I found there was a lot of energy coming through the screen. It was actually a wild, fun class.”

The students said they can get used to the online classes, but what they are most upset about right now is missing out on extracurricular activities like sports.

Diego said, “I was playing lacrosse and this was my last season, and it looks like it is basically being cut short.”

Seniors are worried about whether they’ll have a prom or be able to have a formal graduation.

Some said it can get lonely being at home all day.

Santiago said, “When you get off class you realize you are kind of alone. You don’t realize that when you’re talking to everyone on the screen. But during your free period and stuff, you realize it’s like not actual school.”

There are no students at school, but the learning continues.

