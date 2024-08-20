(WSVN) - South Florida voters are ready to voice their choice in Florida’s primary election on Tuesday.

Voters will find various positions on their ballots from state congressional races, to local contests like county mayor, commissioners, and school board seats.

Another key position on the ballot is sheriff in both Miami-Dade and Broward County.

Florida is a closed primary state, which means voters registered with a political party may only vote in their respective party’s primary election.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

