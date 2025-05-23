OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - As airports brace for another major travel weekend, many South Floridians are looking to spend Memorial Day weekend at home. Thankfully, there’s still plenty to do in the locally without the need for travel.

Despite the soaring prices, more than 3.5 million Americans are set to travel by plane this weekend, according to AAA.

In Miami, residents and visitors can see the Air and Sea Show taking place at the Coast Guard base in Opa-Locka.

Those flyovers will be happening in Miami Beach, where there will be a host of festivities, including parachute teams and motocross shows, all in celebration of the United States military.

Residents may also want to enjoy some time on the boats.

The U.S. Coast Guard, in collaboration with local and state agencies, urges boaters to practice boating safety practices, reminding the public to focus on their surroundings and safe on the water. According to officials, 30% of boating accidents occur due to a lack of paying attention.

Due to the high volume of boats expected to be on the water, officials advise inexperienced boaters to stay clear of boating this weekend.

On the coast, Monument Island near Miami Beach will be closed for the weekend.

