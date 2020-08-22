South Florida prepares for Tropical Storm Laura despite being out of trajectory

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As Laura looms in the Caribbean and inches closer to the U.S., South Florida is planning and preparing for the storm despite being out of the cone of concern.

At grocery stores and gas stations across South Florida, most people told 7News that they aren’t too concerned about getting impacted by the storm.

“We’re not worried about that. We’re still thinking about corona,” said one gas station customer.

“Well, it depends on the category and the severity of the storm, and that depends on what kind of plan of action I’ll take,” said another.

Some said it’s a good idea to head out of town for a few days just in case.

“I would much rather go somewhere, just drive somewhere else for a few days and then come back,” said a resident.

Others are stopping by the grocery store to pick up some essentials.

“I got a lot of eggs, we got some water,” said a shopper.

“I bought some protein shakes, some oil, some tuna,” said another shopper.

From Broward to Miami-Dade and down into Monroe, mayors are preparing for some sort of impact.

“We face the possibility of a storm coming,” said Broward County Mayor Dale Holness.

Meanwhile, temporary pumps and generators are being deployed in flood-prone communities like Miami Beach.

“We’re deploying temporary pumps and generators in our lowest-lying areas of the city,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

Although South Florida has dodged another storm, it’s still a good idea to check for hurricane supplies as well as hygiene products with the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing.

