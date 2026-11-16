HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police departments across South Florida are increasing security measures as the holiday shopping season begins next week.

The Miami Police Department announced increased patrols to protect holiday shoppers and keep the holiday spirit positive.

“The holidays are for making memories; the holidays are not for committing crimes,” said Miami Police Chief Edwin Lopez. “The thing that really makes our community feel safe is the traditional police officer uniform and the traditional police car driving around. So we hear that, we realize that, so we are going to be increasing patrol staffing to provide a heightened sense of security.”

In Hialeah, officials shared their plans for increased security as well.

“These officers will strategically deploy throughout our commercial districts, shopping centers, major roadways and residential neighborhoods. Our mission is simple: prevent crime before it happens, maintain safe roadways and make sure our visitors feel safe,” said City of Hialeah Police Chief George Fuente.

Hialeah Police also unveiled 11 new Harley-Davidson motorcycles to help patrol the roads.

“Our aggressive driving unit will focus on dangerous driving behaviors, traffic violations and protecting pedestrians and motorists,” said Fuente.

Other measures include more checkpoints to find drivers who would be under the influence, as well as increased patrols.

“A community is safer when business owners, residents and people who are walking the streets of our communities can be our eyes and ears as well,” said Lopez.

Officials reminded the public to remain vigilant so they do not become targets.

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