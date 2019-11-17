South Florida pilot sets Guinness record with cross-country helicopter flight

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida-based pilot set a Guinness World Record when he finished the fastest solo helicopter flight through all 48 contiguous states in the U.S.

Speaking with 7News from Miami Executive Airport in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday, Yosuke Chatmaleerat said he achieved the feat in honor of Guinness World Records Day.

“I’ve set the Guinness World Record for flying the helicopter for the shortest amount of time. That’s 12 days, 14 hours and 59 minutes,” he said.

Chatmaleerat said he was excited to try this record because he wants to inspire more people to become helicopter pilots, and he wanted to share the beauty of the country from the skies.

“We have a little bit of a pilot shortage going on right now. There’s not many helicopter pilots around. Many of us are transferring to the airplanes, and the missions that we have are really valuable, and I would like to encourage more pilots on there,” he said. “The whole entire trip was really exhilarating to experience, and it was really, absolutely a privilege to be able to experience that and share it with everyone.”

In preparing for the 12-day flight, Chatmaleerat trained his mind and body to prevent exhaustion and to make sure he would be able to manage any complications that could arise with the aircraft while flying solo.

“You have to watch out your fatigue. You have to be very emotionally and physically aware — when to go, when not to go, what kind of weather, have good risk management and be really sensible about it,” he said, “’cause you have a pressure of having to go and, ‘Oh, my gosh, like, I’m doing the world record’ and things, so you have to be sensible with that,” he said.

Chatmaleerat said the record-breaking flight is a dream come true, and it comes with a message for everyone who is trying to dream big like him.

“I just want to encourage everyone to really go after your dreams,” he said. “If you have anything that you really want to get out there and do, it’s a little bit crazy. There’s a lot of people doubting you. Don’t worry about it, just keep doing it. You will get there and just keep pushing and keep doing it.”

Guinness designated Nov. 9 as International Guinness World Records Day in 2005 to encourage people to perform world records.

