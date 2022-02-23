MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida pastor accused of scamming an elderly man and stealing from several other people faced a judge.

Pastor Eric Readon appeared in bond court on Wednesday. A judge left his bond at $25,000.

Readon is accused of defrauding an elderly man, as well as taking money from several unsuspecting victims, dating back to 2015.

He was hit with several charges, including organized fraud, exploitation of the elderly and grand theft.

