South Florida surpasses 2,000 cases of coronavirus; over 4,000 statewide

MIAMI (WSVN) - As of Saturday evening, cases of coronavirus in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties continued to rise.

The new figures come hours after Miami-Dade County passed 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Miami-Dade’s total of 1097 comprises about a fourth of all cases across the State of Florida.

Miami-Dade is the first county in the state to reach 1,000 cases, with Broward County currently sitting at 801.

Florida Coronavirus numbers just released:

-4038 total cases (up from 3763 this morning)

-1097 in Dade(up from 981)

-801 Broward (up from 795)

-304 Palm Beach (up from 279) — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) March 28, 2020

Cases of COVID-19 in Palm Beach County now stand at 304.

As of Saturday three deaths due to COVID-19 have been confirmed in Miami-Dade, including an intensive care unit nurse at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

