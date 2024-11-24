SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Families in need across South Florida are all set for Thanksgiving dinner, thanks to some holiday help.

From Miami-Dade County to Broward, organizations hosted giveaways this weekend to put food on the table and smiles on residents’ faces.

With Thanksgiving just days away, many are feeling the spirit and giving.

In West Park, Saturday, people filled up bags with turkeys and placed them in car trunks for families to take home.

Participants at the drive-thru distribution lined up at 3501 SW 56th Ave.

“We’re Feeding South Florida, for coming out today to spread some holiday cheer to our residents and beyond, and we’re giving out 250 turkeys today,” said West Park Mayor Felicia Brunson.

South of the county line, another distribution was held at Harris Field Park in Homestead.

The Orange Bowl Committee gave food the close to 1,000 families in need.

“We’ve had people in line for three to four hours this morning, waiting for the opportunity to not only get the turkey, but feel loved and appreciated,” said Orange Bowl Committee member LaTéssa Dotson Hall.

There was another turkey distribution in Sweetwater

Sweetwater Mayor Jose “Pepe” Díaz said many families are struggling this year, but organizers plan to feed as many people as they can.

“I know there’s tough times. We’re trying our best always as a government to make a difference in every way we can,” said Díaz. “It’s a blessing for us to be able to help those that need that extra little push, and by having a nice turkey, it gives them that extra push.”

If you would like to help families in need this Thanksgiving, you may find more information about Farm Share Food Distribution here and more information about Feeding South Florida here.

