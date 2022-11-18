(WSVN) - Farm share, the state’s largest food bank, fed a need Friday morning with a food drive just in time for the holidays.

It was a day of partnership with the City of Lauderdale Lakes teaming up with Farm share to give food to those that need it the most.

Volunteers began stuffing bags as they brought them to people’s car.

Some of the food items being given away included, fresh produce, turkeys and non-perishable items like canned goods and beans.

“During this crisis when we have food, high prices for food, just the basics, this is awesome,” said Lauderdale Lakes Mayor and Broward County Commissioner-elect Hazelle P. Rogers.

Rogers, along with several volunteers, rolled up their sleeves at Vincent Torres Park for the drive thru food distribution.

“To see the volunteers come out, to see the community collaborating and receiving, it’s such a great thing to give back to the community,” said ​Sharon Thomas, City of Lauderdale Lakes Commissioner-elect.

Lines wrapped around the park for yards.

To some residents like Cutha McLeod, this event makes all the difference.

“It’s good to get something, we weren’t sure we were going to have a Thanksgiving dinner,” McLeod said.

She and her two neighbors were waiting in line since 5 a.m. to receive a turkey, fresh produce and other non-perishable food items. to make a Thanksgiving meal possible.

“We are grateful and it will be a good Thanksgiving,” McLeod said.

The giving did not stop here.

Over in Miami, the Greater Jewish Federation, also distributed food at the Stanley C. Myers building to help bring Thanksgiving to those in need of a little extra help.

“It’s just amazing the feeling of greatness that we have by just providing the essentials for the people, and the thankfulness and the appreciation that they have,” said Dr. Sam Marcus, a volunteer.

Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah also put in some work off the field, volunteering with Feeding South Florida organization and the Jessie Trice Community Health System, helping diabetic patients shop for food to meet their nutritional needs, just in time for the holiday.

“It makes me feel good, my joy is bringing people happiness, and if I can see people excited just to be around me, that my smile is contagious, you don’t know what these people are going through,” Ogbah said.

These multiple communities across South Florida came together to help their fellow man, all while giving thanks for one another.

If you missed Friday’s event and you want something or give back, Feeding South Florida has donation and volunteering opportunities.

