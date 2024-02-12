MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Several South Florida organizations attempted to reach out to Representative Frederica Wilson to call for a ceasefire in Gaza after a deadly explosion killed at least 67 Palestinians.

Israeli forces carried out a series of airstrikes in Rafah, a city located in southern Gaza, Monday as soldiers on the ground carried out a daunting mission, rescuing two hostages held by Hamas inside a guarded apartment building.

Some of their family members said the reunion, after more than 100 days, is bittersweet.

“It’s just another step towards bringing all the other 134 hostages back home,” said Idan Begerano, a family member of one of the rescued hostages.

Meantime back in Miami, some demanding South Florida leaders called for a cease fire at Rep. Wilson’s office, located at 18425 NW 2nd Ave.

Members of The Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, Al Awda, People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade, and other organizations say they’ve been trying to meet with politicians like Rep. Wilson without avail. They gathered at the government official’s office to give her a letter voicing their opinions.

“We’ve been trying to g about making sure we have a meeting with Frederica Wilson and staffers,” said one woman.

As the representatives of the groups stood in Rep. Wilson’s office, her assistant replied to their request.

OK, well I have this letter. I will definitely give it to her and then, I’ll follow if you want to speak to her,” she said. “She tells me that she checks her schedule and she’s really busy a lot.”

One man holding a camera interjected,”Respectfully, though, we’ve heard this plenty of times already. It’s been four months now where we hear the same exact line every time we call, the only difference is that this isn’t over the phone.”

“People are dying — 27,000 people have died,” said Ken Barnes with The Jewish Voice for Peace. “Over 67,000 people have been injured, 70% of the people have been displaced. They don’t have housing. They’re trying to destroy the Palestinian people.”

As a potential Israeli ground invasion of southern Gaza could be possible, some South Florida leaders stand with Israel.

“Hamas uses their civilians as human shields and they’ve shown that they have no value for human life,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. “So Israel needs to be able to get the hostages out and make sure that they end the threat that’s on their border.”

As shown in video footage, Rep. Wilson was not at her Miami Gardens office. It is unclear when the groups will get the meeting that they asked for.

