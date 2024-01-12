MIAMI (WSVN) - In honor of the lives lost in the devastating 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Port-au-Prince, Haiti 14 years ago, the Family Action Network is organizing a commemoration ceremony in a Miami neighborhood.

The event will be held at 4 p.m. at the Toussaint Louverture Memorial Statue, located at 6136 N. Miami Ave., Little Haiti, where guest speakers will address the gathering.

The beginning of the event will follow a moment of silence at 4:30 p.m. to honor the victims. At 5 p.m., a march will begin from the statue of the Little Haiti Cultural Center, located at 5925 NE 2nd Ave., Little Haiti.

Community members are encouraged to participate to remember and pay tribute to the lives lost in the tragic event that claimed the lives of over 250,000 people and left the country’s infrastructure in ruins.

