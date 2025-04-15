(WSVN) - The CEO of Women in Distress wants to reach more women, men and children trapped in abusive homes to help keep them safe, following a recent string of domestic violence incidents in South Florida.

Linda Parker said it’s difficult seeing the recent rash of South Florida women who have been killed by their husbands, partners and ex-partners over the last few weeks.

“I’m tired. We are all tired, I think, we’re overwhelmed,” she said.

It’s her mission to save anybody trapped in abusive homes, but it’s been difficult for her to see so many cases of women in need of help who couldn’t get out in time.

Women like Mary Gingles, who was murdered along with her father and her neighbor by her estranged husband in Tamarac, or Julie Cruz, who was killed along with three of her children by the father of two of her children in Pembroke Park in recent weeks.

“It feels like you can’t catch your breath. So you get the Tamarac case, then the family annihilator case. Every weekend, it felt like we’re getting hit by a wave,” Parker said.

Women in Distress runs a shelter in Broward with 140 beds and even takes in the pets of anyone fleeing an abusive partner. Although, all those beds are being used now, including one of the recent victims, she said they still find ways to make it work.

She said there’s several urgent signs to know when someone needs to escape an abusive home.

“Choking and strangulation is a huge indicator. Escalating violence, so where it used to be kicking, punching walls, now it’s ‘I’m punching you’,” she said. “If he’s threatening your pets, threatening to kill your family, friends, isolation. If he knows you’re pregnant and he has no qualms putting his hands on you, you’ve got to go.”

Parker said she’s no stranger having to escape an abusive home. She was 12 when her mother took her and her brother to a shelter.

“It was devastating for my mom to have to make that decision,” she said. “She felt embarrassed and ashamed.”

While it was difficult for her mom to make that decision, she said it saved her life.

A difficult decision that keeps her worried about others that don’t call. She said that, although Women in Distress helps save lives every day, she fears for those who don’t reach out.

“Go to the police, but also please call us,” she said. “We do know that there’s things and we do have resources in order to keep you safe.”

Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz provided advice to people in need of help from domestic situations.

“If you are an individual who is in crisis with a domestic violence situation, call 911. Please let us come to help you, that is our job,” she said.

If you, or someone you know is in an abusive home, help is available at the Florida Domestic Violence Crisis Hotline 1-800-500-1119. You can also contact Women in Distress at 954-761-1133 for help or to donate to their cause on their website.

