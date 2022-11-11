MIAMI (WSVN) - From groceries to home goods, an organization is asking communities to lend a hand.

Their mission this Thanksgiving season is to feed the needy.

“I really appreciate it. I’m really grateful,” said one woman.

Heartfelt words from just one of many helped by Curley’s House Hope Relief Food Bank, a local organization in Miami known and revered for assisting those in their time of need.

This year is no exception, as food and basic necessities are seeing higher-than-average prices.

“Right now people are really struggling,” said Lavern Spicer with the food bank. “They can’t afford to pay the rent, can’t afford to pay the gas, which is at an all-time high. And food is at an all-time high. So, right now, people are struggling to make ends meet. They can’t afford to put food on the table.”

A South Florida institution for more than 20 years Curley’s House helps not only the homeless but the elderly and those living with health complications, as well.

“My son and I need the food,” said Patricia O’Brien who received help from the organization. “Pretty lonely at home. I’m slightly disabled at my age.”

Their services go beyond just food giving clients the tools and items needed to succeed.

With Thanksgiving less than two weeks away Curley’s is asking the community to help them help others.

“We are making this appeal for people to donate and help us here so we can help these people and have a great holiday as well,” said Spicer.

“It means everything to this community. They would have nothing,” said one woman.

If you would like to help out, click here to donate to the cause.

