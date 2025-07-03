(WSVN) - South Florida officials are warning residents about the injuries that can happen while handling fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The City of Miami Police Department shared tips on social media to stay safe, and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue even held demonstrations.

“If you’re going to use fireworks this year, we ask that you please use them outdoors, on a flat surface, away from anything that can burn,” said Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez in a social media post. “Please light one at a time, and make sure that is under adult supervision.”

Last year, several young people were injured by fireworks, and in Deerfield Beach, a teen had some fingers blown off.

“The mortar exploded and, unfortunately, it caused a partial amputation to his hand.” said Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael B. Kane said during a demonstration.

Firefighters demonstrated that even some of the most unassuming fireworks, like sparklers, burn up to 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit and can cause serious damage, highlighted by showing what it did to a piece of chicken.

“The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a professional display.” said FLFR Battalion Chief Christopher Davis-Partrige.

The blast from fireworks can even have detrimental health effects on household animals, and even if you’re not the one throwing them, there are actions you can take.

“We have to be mindful. While it’s a celebration for us, it can appear to be a catastrophic event for our dogs and cats,” said Broward County Animal Care spokesperson Zachary Rinkins. “Make sure they’re comfortable. I might want to turn on some music, bring the lights down.”

Nevertheless, there are bigger issues officials have to take under consideration during Independence Day celebrations.

“Please keep in mind that celebratory gunfire is illegal. Do not discharge any firearm up into the air, as what goes up, must come down, and that can result in serious injury or death,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva in a video posted on Instagram.

Authorities also want to remind residents to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“As always, please stay safe, and if you see something, say something.” said Delva.

Two cities’ celebration plans for the Fourth of July have fizzled, as Pembroke Pines has canceled festivities and the City of Opa-locka has postponed their community picnic due to inclement weather.

