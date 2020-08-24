South Florida officials applaud downward trend of COVID-19 cases

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida is seeing some positive progress in the coronavirus pandemic, as the number of cases and positivity rate continue to go down.

Officials said there are signs that South Florida and the state as a whole are moving in the right direction, but that doesn’t mean people can let their guard down just yet.

“Today, the state reported the lowest number of new cases since June 14,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The governor pointed to more positive signs as the Sunshine State sees the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in months.

During a stop in Miami Gardens on Monday, officials also reminded the public to do their part to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“We all have to take part, we all have to continue to be vigilant,” Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said.

The Florida Department of Health reported 2,258 new cases statewide Monday, with 626 cases reported in Miami-Dade, 247 in Broward and one in Monroe.

“We’ve seen that downward trend pretty consistently over the past several weeks,” DeSantis said.

It’s not just the number of new cases that has officials feeling optimistic. The number of COVID patients admitted to Florida hospitals is also dropping.

“We have seen positive trends in Miami-Dade County,” said Gimenez. “We have seen our positivity rates dip below 10% for the last six days. Today’s rate again is under 10%. We have seen our hospitalizations drop by over 50% here in Miami-Dade, the high of about 2,300 people in the hospital with COVID-19. Today, we have about 1,000 people, and we hope and expect that number to continue to go down.”

While officials watch and wait for the numbers to go down, the feds gave the green light to a controversial coronavirus treatment.

Over the weekend, the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for convalescent plasma made from donated blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19.

Although the president calls the plasma therapy a historic breakthrough, many infectious disease experts warn there still isn’t enough data to determine how well it works.

Officials and researchers in Hong Kong also discovered that a man in his 30s living in the country is the first documented case of someone contracting the coronavirus twice.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.