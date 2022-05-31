MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s a special day for some special South Florida athletes.

The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics reached the FTX Arena in downtown Miami Tuesday. It’s part of a multi-state, two-week tour leading up to this year’s Special Olympics.

David Rams, a Special Olympics champion, led the relay. He hopes the run and the upcoming games inspire people to greatness.

“Please remember there are so many more similarities than there are differences among us, so let’s continue to encourage goodness in this world. Let’s promote inclusion, and let’s all be champions of the light,” said Rams.

The 2022 Special Olympics will be held in Orlando from June 5 to 12.

