DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A beautiful baby who was born prematurely is now home from the hospital.

One-year-old baby Shiloh went home for the first time since leaving HCA Florida University Hospital on Monday as doctors and nurses cheered him on.

Shiloh has spent 340 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after he was born 29 weeks early, weighing just over three pounds and fighting a chronic lung disease.

7News shared Shiloh’s story in December when he was still in the hospital.

But now, doctors said he’s strong enough to live at home with his family.

