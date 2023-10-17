MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - South Florida is mourning the loss of Shirley Gibson, a prominent leader who made an indelible mark on Miami Gardens, Florida. She was one of the city’s founders and served as its first mayor from 2003 until her term ended in 2012.

Gibson’s journey in public service began as a Miami-Dade police officer, and she rose to the occasion to challenge Wayne Huizenga, the former owner of the Miami Dolphins, in a fight for incorporation.

As mayor, she dedicated herself to instilling a profound sense of pride in her community, attributing her success to self-determination.

Shirley Gibson passed away at the age of 79, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered in South Florida’s history.

