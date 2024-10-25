CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of mothers are taking a stand and calling for change after a string of shootings in Cutler Bay left a community on edge.

The group Mothers Fighting for Justice gathered with Miami-Dade Police officers and local leaders at Goulds Gym Park on Friday to discuss possible solutions for the area’s gun violence.

The roundtable discussion comes after two shootings took place in the Cutler Bay area within a month.

Romania Dukes, the founder of the group, said the gun violence in their community must stop.

“Gun violence will bring resources to the table. We all must work together, come together and work together,” she said.

Dukes recalled the death of her son back in 2014 at the roundtable.

“So how I gave birth to my son is how he died, in my arms,” she said.

This discussion took place days after gunshots rang out near Franjo Park in Cutler Bay.

Video captured Little League baseball players and their coaches running for cover as gunshots are heard at a distance.

The father of one of the players detailed what he did when the shots rang out.

“I ran towards the children and hovered over them,” said Christopher Caneda. “My son, he mentioned firstly, which broke my heart, he said, ‘I don’t want to play anymore if this is how it’s going to be.'”

Following the shooting near the park, the coaches and parents urged the Town of Cutler Bay to provide security to the park. But the town has since declined.

“We don’t have the guts inside of me to tell my parents, ‘Pay for an off-duty officer,’ said Coach Andrew Mesa. “That’s heartless, OK? Especially when the problem is not in the park. So the town has just given us a hard no.”

Because of the town’s decision, the group is now trying to raise money to pay for their own security.

“We are trying to raise funds so that we can pay for police presence in that area,” said Caneda.

Another shooting earlier this month that took place at the Cutler Manor Apartments sent a 17-year-old to the hospital.

Ring camera shared with 7News captured the sound of gunfire at the apartment complex.

If you would like to help the parents and coaches raise money for their private security at the baseball games, click here.

